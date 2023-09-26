Salad Jars Are The Meal-Prep Hack For Total Freshness

For those who love a fresh snack or lunch but are constantly on the go, salad jars seem like the perfect solution. You can enjoy that fresh lettuce, kale, and spinach in a travel-size container that's relatively mess-free. While salad jars won't necessarily ensure a fresher salad, they do last a while, making them easy to meal prep for the frantic work week.

Salad jars are just that — salad that's been layered in a mason jar. While there's been no official word on how long salads stay fresh in the jars, those who use this method revealed their salads typically last between four to five days and up to a week in some cases. It really depends on the ingredients that you are layering in as well as how fresh they are, but this estimate seems on par with how long lettuce typically lasts in general. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, bagged lettuce lasts safely between 12 to 16 days in the fridge. However, for quality control, lettuce typically lasts up to a week in a storage container in the fridge.

That means it should be easy, as long as you don't look too far into the future, to plan out your meals for the week. Prep work for these salads can all be accomplished in one day and stored in the fridge.