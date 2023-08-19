Why Salad Dressing On The Side Is A Bad Sign At Restaurants

You can tell a lot about a restaurant by the way it prepares its salad. Soggy lettuce instead of crisp and an imbalance of ingredients in a bowl are all obvious worrisome signs, but sometimes bad omens may seem innocuous at first. If your waitress brings your salad with its dressing on the side, then you should beware. It's actually a sign that your salad will taste bland and that the restaurant didn't take the time to properly prepare it.

Let us explain. Have you ever noticed that salads generally taste better at restaurants than they do at home? That's because typically restaurants take the time to prepare the salad by mixing the dressing and the ingredients throughout. The dressing should lightly coat the ingredients, so every bite is properly seasoned. The last thing you want to do is eat one piece of lettuce with a glob of dressing and the next with barely a drop.

This is why it is alarming if restaurants serve dressing on the side. While it can be useful if a diner is trying to watch their weight, it leads to an uneven dining experience. It puts more work on the paying customer, and the amount of dressing on the side is unlikely to fully coat the salad.