Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Scrambled Eggs
Can adding anything "canned" to scrambled eggs actually make them taste better? Actually, yes! While some things are probably better left in the can than in your perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, you'd be surprised how many canned items you can actually use to make your egg fare taste that much better.
So, what types of canned items are we talking about here? Honestly, some might be additions you'd already expect. But the rest of them? We'll just ask that you don't knock it until you've tried it. You'll find a few interestingly curious recommendations here, but believe us — unless you don't like the ingredient to begin with, you'll likely be surprised at how tasty many of these additions to scrambled eggs can actually be. From canned veggies to other more surprising canned goods, we're certain you'll find at least one new way to spice up your scrambled eggs in a way you've likely never thought of before. Join us as we uncover the mouthwateringly delicious ways you can use canned ingredients to seriously upgrade your scrambled eggs.
Canned tomatoes
Using canned tomatoes gives a bright and tangy flavor to scrambled eggs that's totally unmatched. Now, adding tomatoes to scrambled eggs isn't exactly a new idea. There are plenty of recipes out there that utilize the delicious taste of freshly diced tomatoes with snappy green peppers and sweet onions to create a colorful flavor combination that many associate with a yummy scrambled egg breakfast.
Still, using canned tomatoes versus fresh eliminates the hassle of breaking out the knife board and finely dicing the tomatoes on your own. Pick up a can of your favorite brand of diced tomatoes (try fire-roasted for a unique spin), drain out the juice, and cook them in a pan alongside any onions or peppers you might be using until all the liquid has evaporated. From there, add your freshly whisked and salted eggs, and cook until the eggs are set. Add a dash of Italian seasoning if you feel up to it. Enjoy!
Canned green chilies
Adding green chilies to your scrambled eggs is yet another way to take your eggs to the next level. By adding this somewhat spicy canned ingredient, you can add a bit of a subtle kick to your eggs without overwhelming them. The key to adding green chilies to your eggs is to keep the other ingredients minimal if you really want that chili flavor to shine. You can also vary the amount of green chilies you pair with the number of eggs you use, as the ratio of chilies to eggs will also affect the final scrambled egg flavor.
To make your scrambled eggs with green chilies, you'll first want to heat your pan with a little oil. Add some minced onions if you wish, and cook until the onions have softened. Once soft, drain your green chilies, and add them to your onion mixture. Whisk your eggs with the seasonings you desire and pour over the chilies and onion. Cook until set. Top with a bit of Mexican or cheddar cheese, and voila! You've got a uniquely delicious morning breakfast that probably took you less than 10–15 minutes to whip up. Sweet!
Canned black beans
Black beans in eggs? Yep, that's what we said. Seriously, folks, if you're a Tex-Mex fan, adding the right combination of beans with other ingredients can be a surprisingly tasty way to serve up what feels like a gourmet breakfast for less.
Now, we'll admit that eating eggs with black beans in and of itself doesn't sound too terribly delicious, even for those of us who love beans. However, if you add flavors that naturally go with black beans, i.e., Mexican cheese, green onions, and even those diced tomatoes and green chilies we told you about, we're willing to bet you'll find adding black beans (or even pinto beans) a surprisingly yummy addition to your morning spread.
To get started, you'll want to start cooking your eggs in a skillet, preferably with a bit of butter for extra flavor. Be sure that if you are planning to use tomatoes or sweet onions, you soften and cook the liquid out of them before adding your eggs. Just before your eggs are set, add your well-rinsed and drained beans to the mixture. Give it a toss and continue cooking until the eggs are completely set. Sprinkle with cheese and green onions for garnish, if using. Delicious, quick, and colorfully festive — what's not to love?
Evaporated milk
The secret to fluffy and delicious scrambled eggs? Try canned milk to see if it doesn't instantly elevate your morning eggs. It seems that many have found that adding evaporated milk to their eggs along with a bit of salt and cheese dip, adds a flavor to eggs unmatched by "regular" scrambled egg recipes. And though this upgrade may seem relatively bland and straightforward when compared to the aforementioned canned upgrades, it actually can provide a delicious base for some of the fancier scrambled egg add-ins to make everything taste that much better.
So, how's it done? It's pretty simple. Aim to use about ¼ cup of milk for half a dozen eggs to get the right flavor and consistency. You'll want to add about ¼ teaspoon of salt (¾ teaspoon if using sea salt) and a dash of pepper if you want a little added zest. Don't forget to add a couple of tablespoons of your favorite cheese dip if you're looking for comforting cheese flavors. Cook up your eggs the way you normally would, either in a bit of olive oil or butter, depending on which you prefer, and serve hot. You're welcome!
Canned peas
Peas aren't something most of us often associate with scrambled eggs, but believe it or not, you can find several recipes online calling for them. Of course, you can use fresh or frozen peas when throwing them into your favorite scrambled egg recipe, but because canned peas are already soft and sweet, it's the easiest thing to use when you want to whip up eggs that are quick and delicious.
As far as what you should pair with this yummy yet unexpected flavor duo, we think a bit of cheese does the job quite well. The type of cheese you use can vary, but some chefs, like Rachael Ray, suggest you use an herb-flavored soft cheese along with a few shallots to conjure up a succulent and savory flavor.
Start by draining your peas well. Add a bit of butter to your skillet along with your shallots, if using, or even some plain ol' white onion. Sauté this mixture until your shallots or onions become fragrant and translucent. Stir up your eggs, making sure they are well-seasoned, before adding them to the pan. Along with the eggs, go ahead and add the peas along with your soft cheese. Cook until the eggs are just beginning to set. That's it! Enjoy delicious eggs made from canned peas. Who knew?
Tuna
Ew, tuna in eggs? No, we aren't kidding. This is going to be one of those canned additions to eggs that simply isn't going to strike everyone's fancy, and indeed, we don't blame people for it. But if you don't mind the flavor of tuna and you wish to deviate from your average morning egg fare, then this might just be the upgrade you need to make you look forward to waking up for breakfast again.
So, what's needed to get this one just right? Not too much, actually. We'd recommend sautéing a handful of red onions before getting started, making sure they become fragrant before adding in the tuna. Cook the two together for a few minutes to allow the red onion to impart flavor to the tuna. From there, pour a couple of whisked salted eggs over the tuna and onion mixture, and add a bit of cracked black pepper to taste. The results are a filling and savory way to enjoy eggs in the morning. We'll take it!
Canned corn
Corn fans rejoice; this one's for you! Yes, canned corn sounds a little bit odd to add to your breakfast eggs, but believe us, it's actually a nice touch. This is especially true if you already love anything and everything corn. What helps is that there are so many varieties of canned corn you can add to your eggs that it's possible to change the flavor of your eggs using whichever canned corn you choose. Pick from fiesta corn, white corn, sweet corn, and other canned corn varieties. Throw in a bit of butter and cheese, and honestly, you'll likely be surprised at how good eggs with corn can be.
The kind of cheese you choose to pair with your corn-infused scrambled eggs is completely up to you, but we've seen some recipes use goat cheese. If that sounds a bit too "out there" for you, try replacing it with feta for a somewhat similar flavor profile.
Canned potatoes
We assume you already know this, but in case you don't, potatoes taste awesome in eggs. Now, don't get us wrong; we love a good home-cooked hash brown in our eggs too (bonus points if you add cheddar cheese), but we may not always have freshly cooked potatoes or hash browns lying around. In that case, using canned potatoes is a perfectly viable option. Sure, it won't have anywhere near the flavor that a home-cooked potato would have, but that's what seasoning is for, right?
To make your canned potatoes taste as flavorful as possible in your eggs, consider seasoning them with a little salt, pepper, garlic, and paprika before adding them to your egg mixture. Onion powder and Italian seasoning can add great flavor to otherwise bland potatoes as well. Once seasoned, add your potatoes to your egg mixture. Be sure not to add the potatoes too early; otherwise, it may all turn to mush. Instead, wait until your eggs are about 50% cooked to add your potatoes to the mix. Also, be sure to nix any liquid the potatoes are sitting in ahead of time to get rid of any icky starches. The result? Easy and tasty potatoes hidden in a fluffy scrambled egg dish. Top with bacon, sausage, or cheese, or enjoy as is ... delish!
Canned jalapeños
If you want to add a flavorful vinegary punch to your scrambled eggs but don't want to invest too much effort, adding canned jalapeños is the way to go. This is one of our favorite ways to upgrade eggs since it requires little to no effort, is inexpensive, and can be adjusted according to your palate.
Start by selecting the type of jalapeños you want to use. When purchasing the canned variety, you can choose between hot jalapeños and those that are medium or mild. This means if you want to make a flavorful dish for your kids, you won't necessarily need to skip this canned upgrade; just pick a less spicy version of it.
Once you've selected the type of jalapeño you'll use, drain it, and set it aside. Sauté some onions in oil (highly recommended to add even more flavor to your eggs), and add in your salted eggs. Once your scramble is about halfway through cooking, add the jalapeños. Cook until the eggs are set. Top with Mexican, cheddar, or Monterey cheese if you wish, but you could also serve these without cheese and still reap the benefits of delicious flavor. Yum!
Canned chicken
You may not think of using canned chicken in eggs (or any sort of chicken for that matter) since it tends to be much more customary to add bacon or sausage to a typical scrambled egg hash. However, chicken lends a different texture to your eggs as well as a lighter flavor than your typical breakfast meats, making it a very feasible and altogether tasty option for people who like to add a little meat to their morning egg cuisine.
And though canned chicken may sometimes come out a bit bland, you can always add a little salt, pepper, and garlic to it to jazz things up a bit. Once your eggs are almost set, go ahead and throw in the canned chicken. Remember that chicken pairs well with a variety of mix-ins, including the Tex-Mex-inspired beans, green chilies, and jalapeños mentioned earlier. Top your creation with your favorite cheese, and we're certain you'll love the outcome.
Spam
Okay, okay, before you jump down our throats about this, we must contend that eating Spam with eggs isn't a weird thing. There are plenty of people accustomed to eating Spam for breakfast, so why not go ahead and add this canned commodity directly to your eggs?
The nice thing about this one is that you don't have to overthink the toppings to get it to taste good. Heck, just throw the Spam in the eggs, cook it up, and there you have it. A lazy breakfast fit for a king! Of course, if you want to get a little "fancier," you could easily throw in a few toppings of your choice — green onions, red peppers, you name it; it all works here. Oh, and just so you know, people in Hawaii love pairing this Spam and egg combo with rice for the ultimate breakfast meal. It's easy, yummy, and convenient; who knew?
Canned broth
Interesting but true. You can actually try adding canned chicken broth (or any other broth type) to your eggs for a unique umami flavor. Now, this won't be everyone's cup of tea, and if you don't like it, that's fine. However, if you have a palate for a somewhat "chicken-y" scrambled egg combination, then this might be something worth trying.
We'd recommend adding a little butter along with cheese to start things off. Some people like to add interesting spices like smoked paprika to the mix, but we'll leave that up to you to decide. As always, feel free to throw in a few mix-ins of your choice, from onions to jalapeños, to get the eggs tasting the way you want them. The broth just serves as a liquid to impart subtle flavor and help with texture, much in the same way that milk or cream does. It may be a little unconventional, and some people may end up preferring milk over this one, but we think adding a little canned broth to eggs really imparts something uniquely flavorful.
Canned salmon
Similar to tuna and canned chicken, canned salmon is another quick, easy, yet filling way to "beef" up your eggs a bit and make them feel much more satiating. Of course, canned salmon, when compared to canned tuna, chicken, or even Spam, feels more "regal" to most and, therefore, may seem like a fancier option when compared to many of the other canned meat types mentioned. Nevertheless, the truth of the matter is that canned salmon is yet another relatively inexpensive and simple way to elevate your eggs, and it can be used along with a variety of toppings to provide a perfectly healthy and nutritious wake-up.
If you're feeling particularly health-conscious, you may try mixing your canned salmon with egg whites along with a bit of cooked kale and a bit of seasoning. Some also find dill to be a flavorful addition you can add to the mix, along with a bit of minced garlic and Greek yogurt as a topping to finish it all off. All in all, we think salmon is a terrific way to add a little extra oomph to your breakfast scramble. Give it a go and see what you think!
Canned artichokes
People often associate artichokes with dips and a variety of other dishes, but eggs? That isn't so common. Still, we think people who already love artichokes may really dig throwing them in their eggs, although we must admit, this upgrade to scrambled eggs won't suit every craving. As mentioned, we think you'll need to already like artichokes to find this option tasty. If you do, then throwing a can of artichokes into your eggs will serve you well, especially if you add to your eggs a variety of complementary cheeses and spices to help everything come together.
To get started, consider adding a pinch of pepper and nutmeg to your egg mixture, along with a bit of fresh basil. Cut your artichokes into quarters, add them to a second bowl, and mix them in with a hodgepodge of delicious cheeses like ricotta, mozzarella, and asiago. Once the eggs are about set, go ahead and add this artichoke cheese mixture to your eggs and gently stir in. Continue cooking until completely set. It may be different from what you're used to, but for a true artichoke fan, it works!
Canned olives
Remember those canned artichokes we just told you about? Yep, they'd go great with an olive-filled egg scramble as well. Adding olives to your eggs is another unexpected treat, giving your eggs a fresh yet somewhat Mediterranean vibe, especially when cooked with the right ingredients. To use olives successfully in your eggs, consider pairing them with plump tomatoes, fresh parsley, oregano, and green onions, and then topping it all off with feta cheese. This combination of flavors yields a dynamite scrambled egg breakfast, providing a fresh and distinct taste that will have you returning for more.
Another bonus of using canned olives is that you don't have to cook them to use them in your eggs. You can choose to cook them in the eggs themselves, or even wait to sprinkle them on top once your eggs and other toppings have finished cooking. Whatever you decide, know that olives add a pop of distinct flavor that's both bright, salty, and unexpected. It's worth a shot, especially if you're tired of the same humdrum egg additions and are ready to switch up the status quo. Enjoy!