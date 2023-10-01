Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Scrambled Eggs

Can adding anything "canned" to scrambled eggs actually make them taste better? Actually, yes! While some things are probably better left in the can than in your perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, you'd be surprised how many canned items you can actually use to make your egg fare taste that much better.

So, what types of canned items are we talking about here? Honestly, some might be additions you'd already expect. But the rest of them? We'll just ask that you don't knock it until you've tried it. You'll find a few interestingly curious recommendations here, but believe us — unless you don't like the ingredient to begin with, you'll likely be surprised at how tasty many of these additions to scrambled eggs can actually be. From canned veggies to other more surprising canned goods, we're certain you'll find at least one new way to spice up your scrambled eggs in a way you've likely never thought of before. Join us as we uncover the mouthwateringly delicious ways you can use canned ingredients to seriously upgrade your scrambled eggs.