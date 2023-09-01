Canned Corn Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can't always be corn on the cob season. Sometimes, it's just corn in a can season, and that's fine. There's no shortage of choices in the canned vegetable section to keep corn on your dinner table all year long. The fact that canned corn can go the distance in your cabinet standing at the ready is a huge relief when fall and winter recipes call for a cup or two of tender, golden kernels. Hearty dishes designed for comfort like chili, vegetable soups, and stews become whole new situations with a corn upgrade asserting its place in the pot. Reportedly, canned corn may even be better for you than corn on the cob, which is just another compelling reason to stock up on the finest cans you can find.

To clue you in on which possibilities top the stack and which are strictly bottom of the bin, we've examined the ratings and customer reviews of the most familiar canned corn to find the best and worst options. If you've ever believed that any ol' can you grab is guaranteed to be the cream of the crop, perk up your ears: You're in for a shucking revelation.