Your Burger Deserves Peanut Butter

Peanut butter on burgers may sound like an unconventional combination, but this surprising twist on a classic has gained a devoted following. The reason is multifaceted, but it boils down to peanut butter's ability to amplify the overall profile of a traditional hamburger or cheeseburger.

The truth about peanut butter on burgers is that the condiment introduces a rich, slightly salty, subtly sweet taste that harmonizes surprisingly well with the umami notes of a warm, well-seasoned patty and a bun's pillowy softness. This synergy results in a lovely fusion of flavors, making every bite a complex, gratifying experience.

When smothered atop a burger patty, peanut butter forms a velvety-smooth layer that contrasts with the patty's crispy exterior and impeccably complements the melted cheese. Peanut butter's inherent creaminess can also offset any dryness that may occur with overcooked or lean meat. The sandwich staple has consistently proven itself a versatile culinary superhero, and establishments from coast to coast are taking advantage of this delicious trend.