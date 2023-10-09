Loaded Cauliflower Nachos Recipe
If you love nachos but would like to try a healthier, lower carbohydrate substitute, this loaded cauliflower nachos recipe from food photographer and recipe developer Catherine Brookes should be just what you're looking for! This recipe uses a combination of spices, cheese, jalapeños, and cauliflower to make a zesty appetizer without meat or tortilla chips.
While nachos may seem like a quintessentially American or Tex-Mex dish, they actually originated in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras. In 1940, the maître d'hôtel of a restaurant in Piedras Negras, Ignacio Anaya, came up with the dish for guests when the kitchen was closed. "Nacho" is a common nickname for the name "Ignacio," so the dish was originally known as Nacho's Especiales. The original nachos consisted of only chips, cheese, and pickled jalapeños, but in the years since, a seemingly endless variety of nachos have popped up in restaurants, bowling alleys, stadiums, and home kitchens.
"I love the delicious combination of toppings loaded onto these 'nachos,'" says Brookes. "The cauliflower pairs so well with the Mexican-style flavors."
Gather your ingredients
To make these cauliflower nachos, you'll need 1 head of cauliflower, olive oil, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, chili powder, and salt. You'll also need 1 can of black beans, some halved cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, pickled jalapeño slices, chopped cilantro, and grated cheddar cheese.
Chop the cauliflower
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Chop the cauliflower into florets and then cut the florets into thinner slices. "Slicing the cauliflower florets into cross-sections makes them feel more nacho-like and makes them easier to pile the toppings on to," says Brookes.
Bake the cauliflower
Spread the cauliflower slices on a lined baking sheet. Toss the cauliflower with the olive oil and spices until all the cauliflower pieces are coated.
Bake the cauliflower for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. When it is browned and fork-tender, take the baking sheet out of the oven and push the cauliflower pieces closer together in a flat layer. You can also transfer the cauliflower to a smaller baking sheet in order to make a more dense layer.
Add the toppings
Scatter the black beans, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese over the cauliflower. Put the dressed-up cauliflower nachos back in the oven and bake them for another 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the tomatoes and onion have softened.
Serve the nachos
Once the cauliflower nachos are out of the oven, sprinkle chopped cilantro over the nachos. These cauliflower nachos should last up to 2 days in the refrigerator and can be reheated in the oven.
"They're great for dinner parties or to share with friends on a night in," says Brookes. "These nachos are perfect served as an appetizer to share before another Mexican-style main dish such as enchiladas, tacos, or fajitas!"
- 1 head cauliflower
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup pickled jalapeño slices
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- Preheat the oven to 425 F. Chop the cauliflower into florets and then into thinner, cross-section slices.
- Spread the cauliflower out on a lined baking sheet. Drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and spices, and toss to evenly coat the cauliflower.
- Bake the sliced cauliflower for 20 minutes.
- Push the cauliflower pieces closer together in a flat layer. You may want to transfer to a smaller baking sheet in order to leave less open space.
- Scatter the black beans, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese over the cauliflower. Bake the nachos for another 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the tomatoes and onion have softened.
- Sprinkle the chopped cilantro over the tray and serve.