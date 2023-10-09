Loaded Cauliflower Nachos Recipe

If you love nachos but would like to try a healthier, lower carbohydrate substitute, this loaded cauliflower nachos recipe from food photographer and recipe developer Catherine Brookes should be just what you're looking for! This recipe uses a combination of spices, cheese, jalapeños, and cauliflower to make a zesty appetizer without meat or tortilla chips.

While nachos may seem like a quintessentially American or Tex-Mex dish, they actually originated in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras. In 1940, the maître d'hôtel of a restaurant in Piedras Negras, Ignacio Anaya, came up with the dish for guests when the kitchen was closed. "Nacho" is a common nickname for the name "Ignacio," so the dish was originally known as Nacho's Especiales. The original nachos consisted of only chips, cheese, and pickled jalapeños, but in the years since, a seemingly endless variety of nachos have popped up in restaurants, bowling alleys, stadiums, and home kitchens.

"I love the delicious combination of toppings loaded onto these 'nachos,'" says Brookes. "The cauliflower pairs so well with the Mexican-style flavors."