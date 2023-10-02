Roasted Spatchcock Chicken And Balsamic Peaches Recipe
Dinner should be full of flavor. After all, for most of us, it is a time to relax after the workday is done. We can take a load off and enjoy the company of our family and friends over a comforting meal. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us the perfect recipe for this occasion with roasted spatchcock chicken and balsamic peaches. This dish brings together the succulence of perfectly cooked poultry with the lusciousness of caramelized peaches bathed in a balsamic reduction. Johnson notes, "I love this for family dinners — it's a fun twist on the traditional roast chicken dinner."
Whether you're planning a special dinner for guests or simply looking to elevate your weeknight meal, this recipe promises a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that will impress even the most discerning palates. As for a side dish, you don't need to overdo it. Johnson recommends, "I like to serve this with mashed or roasted potatoes and with green beans or asparagus."
Gather your roasted spatchcock chicken and balsamic peaches ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. You will need flavorful ingredients like peach preserves, dijon mustard, soy sauce, thyme, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Additionally, you'll need peaches, onion, chicken, butter, and of course, salt, and pepper.
Johnson points out, "While this is delicious with peaches, you can also use nectarines or a mix of stone fruits. They all taste delicious with the balsamic and honey."
Make the marinade and drench it on the spatchcocked chicken
In a small bowl, add the peach preserves, soy sauce, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and melted butter. Whisk these ingredients together and then set aside. Next, spatchcock the chicken by cutting out the backbone of the chicken and then pressing it down gently to flatten it. Then, place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with foil and fitted with a rack. Pour half the marinade on one side, then flip it over and rub the remaining marinade onto the other side.
Because we use peach preserves and fresh peaches in this dish, Johnson tells us, "Summer peach season is the best time to make this, but it can be made any time of year." Thanks to canned peaches, you don't need access to fresh summer peaches for this dish.
Chill the chicken before baking
Next, be sure to refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least 1 hour. During this time, preheat the oven to 400 F. Then, remove the chicken from the fridge and replace the foil under the chicken. Johnson warns, "The marinade that has dripped through will burn if you don't." Sprinkle the chicken with the thyme and bake for 20 minutes.
We don't want the chicken skin to burn, so keep a watchful eye. Johnson advises, "If the chicken skin begins to brown too quickly, tent the chicken with foil."
Whip up the peach sauce, pour it on chicken, and finish baking
While the chicken is baking, prepare the peach sauce. In a large bowl, stir the peaches, balsamic, honey, onions, and 2 teaspoons of thyme. Then, remove the chicken from the oven and place the mixture directly on the pan. Pour the peach sauce on top and return the pan to the oven for another 25 minutes. Be sure to roast the chicken until it hits a minimum internal temperature of 165 F. Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Should you happen to have any leftovers, Johnson has some advice. She says, "This keeps well in the fridge for up to 3 days. The leftover chicken makes for a delicious chicken salad!"
- 1 cup peach preserves
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 (4 pound) chicken
- 1 bunch fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 5 fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
- 1 small onion, sliced
- Whisk together the preserves, soy sauce, Dijon, kosher salt, black pepper, and melted butter. Set aside
- Put the chicken breast side down and using sharp kitchen shears, cut out the backbone of the chicken. Flip over and gently press down to flatten.
- Place the chicken on a wire rack over a foil lined baking sheet breast side down.
- Pour half the marinade over the chicken, rubbing to ensure it is fully coated. Flip the chicken over.
- Pour the remaining marinade over the chicken, rubbing to ensure it is spread evenly.
- Refrigerate the chicken for at least 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Remove the chicken from the fridge and change out the foil under the chicken. The marinade that has dripped through will burn if you don't.
- Sprinkle the chicken with some of the fresh thyme.
- Bake for 20 Minutes.
- Mix together the balsamic, honey, peaches, onions, and 2 teaspoons of fresh thyme.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and take the chicken off the rack and directly onto the pan. Pour the peaches and onions around the chicken.
- Bake for an additional 25 Minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 f.
- Allow to sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|1,065
|Total Fat
|53.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|246.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|86.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|64.9 g
|Sodium
|962.2 mg
|Protein
|60.8 g