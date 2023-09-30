Iconic British Desserts You Need To Try Before You Die

You might know about shepherd's pie and bangers and mash — but have you ever wondered what the U.K. has to offer in the dessert department? From quaint tea-time treats to hearty puddings, British confections have a unique charm that both locals and travelers appreciate.

We're digging into the iconic British desserts that are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth. Whether you want to taste popular classics, such as sticky toffee pudding and Bakewell tart, or you're looking to savor some of the less common regional offerings, like Yorkshire curd tart, we have a dessert trolley worth of options that will make you drool.

We've rounded up over a dozen British desserts you need to try before you die. Some are popular enough to have made it across the pond, while you aren't likely to find others outside of Britain. Next time you visit, keep this list of puddings and sweet treats to sample close at hand.