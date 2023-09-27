Chipotle's Burrito-Bowl-Making Robot Takes The Fun Out Of Trendy Hacks

If you're on TikTok and Chipotle is your jam, you've probably stopped scrolling when one of those Chipotle hacks (like the viral $3 burrito hack) popped up on your feed. Chipotle fans are some of the most creative people out there when it comes to hacking their way to rack up extra food and get a bang for their buck, but now it seems like those viral hacks might not work anymore, particularly hacks concerning the restaurant's burrito bowl.

In the near future, robots might assemble your burrito bowl at Chipotle. What does that have to do with the clever TikTok burrito bowl hack that scores you two bowls worth of food for the price of one, you ask? The robot, called The Makeline, can make burrito bowls that will be prepared with a pre-determined and precise amount of ingredients. Every burrito bowl made by The Makeline will be the same and you cannot convince it to give you some extra food no matter how nicely you ask (or how much you complain).

The robot was built by the food robotics company Hyphen. Chipotle invested in the company in 2022. "We're thrilled to work with Chipotle to find more innovative solutions by removing repetitive tasks from the employee experience so they can focus on creating delicious dishes and providing outstanding hospitality," Hyphen's CEO and Co-founder, Stephen Klein, told Business Wire at the time.