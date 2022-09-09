Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack

Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.

In this Tik Tok, user Trip Of A Lifestyle explains how it is cheaper to buy two three-piece French toast sticks from Burger King as opposed to buying one order of 5-sticks. On Instagram, the same person shares another hack that breaks down how to get two hamburgers at Denny's for way less than buying two outright. However, as the age-old adage says, all good things must come to an end. While some brands, such as McDonald's, might allow and even promote hacks, sometimes a hack can become disruptive to their business model, and the company will stop the loophole (via Insider). The latest example of this is Chipotle's $3 burrito hack.