What, Exactly, Is Pink Velvet Cake?

There are few desserts more mesmerizing to look at than a fluffy red velvet cake covered in decadent cream cheese frosting. Unveil one of these at a birthday party, and you're guaranteed to have a crowd-pleaser. But have you ever seen a pink velvet cake recipe and wondered what, exactly, it is? If you guessed a pink version of the beloved red velvet, you'd be right — kind of.

Pink velvet cake contains many of the same ingredients found in a classic red velvet cake recipe, including flour, sugar, eggs, buttermilk, and baking soda. But, there are some key differences. Pink velvet cake gets its pastel hue one of two ways: the addition of pink food coloring (as opposed to red), or by folding in pureed strawberries or raspberries into the frosting and sponge (as opposed to beetroot featured in some red velvet cakes). Additionally, pink velvet cakes don't always include cocoa powder like red velvet cakes do.

Those who love the flavor of chocolate can certainly add cocoa to pink velvet cake, but it might mess with the appearance. The light color of pink velvet cake primes the eater's mind for flavors more on the fruit and vanilla spectrum, compared to the deeper and chocolaty notes signature to red velvet. With pink velvet cakes that omit the cocoa powder, sharp and tangy cream cheese frosting is no longer a necessary component. Instead, the cake allows bakers to experiment with lighter complimentary flavors like compotes and whipped cream.