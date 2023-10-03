Lemon Juice Can Give Your Soup The Extra Zest It Needs

Soup can be polarizing. Some people rave about the warmth and comfort a hearty bowl of soup can bring, while others view it as bland, boring, and lacking substance. If you find yourself less than enthusiastic about cooking or consuming soup for a meal, there's a good chance you haven't unlocked the depth of flavor a well-seasoned bowl can provide.

One of the best ways to brighten up your soup? Add some acid, especially in the form of citrus. While lemon is the star of the show in recipes like lemon chicken orso soup, it also pairs wonderfully with a classic chicken noodle. In this case, however, the lemon provides more of a flavor undertone that enhances other seasonings like thyme, parsley, and turmeric.

According to trained chef Leetal Arazi, who spoke with Real Simple, you can bring a "zesty flavor" to your soup simply by adding lemon. The juice alone will add a sharpness to the dish that balances out the other ingredients, but a more intense acid, like preserved lemon, can also incorporate some savory umami elements. This is because preserved lemons change during the fermentation process, becoming more concentrated and deep in flavor. Of course, if you can't get your hands on this paste, lemon juice is an easily accessible alternative that still provides the citrus your soup needs.