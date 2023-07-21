Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup Recipe

Orzo, an ingredient that belongs in any well-stocked pantry, may resemble rice, but it is actually a type of pasta. It's small, thin shape allows it to cook quite quickly and it's an ideal carb to bulk up a bowl of soup. Here it's used in a chicken soup that recipe developer Kate Shungu calls "classic American comfort food with a Mediterranean spin from the orzo and fresh herbs." As for the chicken itself, it can be from a rotisserie bird or any leftover cooked chicken you happen to have on hand, whether the meat be light or dark or a mixture of both.

One ingredient that really stands out in this soup is lemon, due to the fact that there's a double dose of this fruit. As Shungu points out, "We'll use both the zest and the juice of the lemons for this recipe, which adds lots of bright, lemony flavor to the soup." The lemons also add some vitamin C, making this an extra-healthy type of chicken soup to have on hand when you come down with a cold.