The Coziest Corner Of TikTok Is Where Baking And Camping Meet

Nestled inside the already-small TikTok niche of "forest cooking" is the cozy (if hyper-specific) corner where baking and camping intersect. In real life, no one would actually go to the trouble of making fancy casseroles or stews while on a camping trip — even letting bread dough rise in the comfort of your own home is inconvenient enough — but fortunately, a subset of dedicated TikTokers is showing people what true glamping looks like.

These online creatives somehow turn picturesque scenes with chirping birds and babbling brooks into ideal baking spots. TikTok creators like @menwiththepot set up elaborate cooking stations in beautiful forests, complete with cutting boards, mixing bowls, and wood fires. Their videos show off not only their baking skills but also their camping resourcefulness. From fresh bread to chocolate-filled pastry, it seems like no baked good is impossible to make out in the wild. Although these TikTokers' recipes are challenging, they might inspire viewers to try easier one-dish camping meals, like an apple cobbler or even pancakes.