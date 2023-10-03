The Cold Brew Coffee Tip TikTok Isn't So Sure About

TikTok is packed with food tips and tricks that range from jaw-dropping to head-scratching. Some may be revolutionary, while others get lots of attention for precisely the wrong reasons. One coffee company's suggestion seems firmly among the latter group.

In a TikTok from @goldenbrown.coffee, presenter Jamie T. Coffee insists the best way to make cold brew is, in fact, with hot water, which he argues extracts flavors that cold water can't. He combines hot water and ground coffee in a French press, then lets it sit at room temperature. After about 15 minutes, he covers it and places it in the refrigerator for 12 hours. Then, he claims, you can enjoy it like any other cold brew recipe.

While there's nothing outrageous about the method, it has raised some eyebrows in the TikTok comments. Many asked if the coffee can truly be considered cold brew if it spends significant time in contact with hot water, while others panned it as "leftover" coffee. Some also argued the method produces a worse, more bitter flavor than the usual cold-brew process. There were even coffee snobs who took issue with the video's water-to-coffee ratio.