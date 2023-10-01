Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzards Ranked Worst To Best

Well, one of Dairy Queen's seasonal Blizzards had to come in last, and we are sad to say it is the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake flavor. This Blizzard is as clunky to eat as its name is to say.

In theory, this Blizzard should have hit every note. It is a vanilla soft serve base with chocolate-covered caramel pieces and chunks of cheesecake bites. It should be sweet, a little salty, and decadent. But the end result is unwieldy and overwhelming.

There is simply too much going on in this Blizzard. The caramel fudge pieces and the cheesecake bites are both sizable, which means that getting a decent bite with a little of everything is nearly impossible. When you do get a bite, the pieces are so big that they become the prominent flavor. You either get cheesecake or caramel fudge. Ultimately, we think this Blizzard would have been better with a retooling of the concept. Perhaps the pieces could have been crumbled more or maybe just smaller. Or Dairy Queen could have used a caramel swirl instead of the large caramel chunks.