Give Your Coffee Cocktail A Sweet Kick With Baileys Chocolate Liqueur

Though it's been around for almost 50 years, Baileys Original Irish Cream was the first of its kind back in 1974 and is still the most popular Irish cream liqueur brand to this day. Whether you're shaking up some coffee cocktails our splashing some into your morning coffee, the drink can lend a creamy, sweet essence to all types of concoctions while also adding more depth. The original flavor behind the Baileys formula was created by the help of Nesquik, so it's always had chocolaty undertones along with hints of vanilla. For fans of both spirits and a good ol' cup of joe, combining the two is a no-brainer, so it's only natural that Baileys has married the two together.

The venerated liqueur brand has released lots of flavor varieties over the years, from red velvet to apple pie to pumpkin spice. If you've got a sweet tooth and find yourself wishing the liqueur's subtle chocolate richness would come through even more, you might consider putting Baileys Chocolate Liqueur on your shopping list, which combines the classic Irish cream with Belgian chocolate. The Baileys website describes this newer flavor as "best served in a chocolate martini, chilled, or as a dessert shot," but if that's not enough for you, there's an even richer Bailey's chocolate liqueur out there.