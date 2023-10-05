Give Your Coffee Cocktail A Sweet Kick With Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
Though it's been around for almost 50 years, Baileys Original Irish Cream was the first of its kind back in 1974 and is still the most popular Irish cream liqueur brand to this day. Whether you're shaking up some coffee cocktails our splashing some into your morning coffee, the drink can lend a creamy, sweet essence to all types of concoctions while also adding more depth. The original flavor behind the Baileys formula was created by the help of Nesquik, so it's always had chocolaty undertones along with hints of vanilla. For fans of both spirits and a good ol' cup of joe, combining the two is a no-brainer, so it's only natural that Baileys has married the two together.
The venerated liqueur brand has released lots of flavor varieties over the years, from red velvet to apple pie to pumpkin spice. If you've got a sweet tooth and find yourself wishing the liqueur's subtle chocolate richness would come through even more, you might consider putting Baileys Chocolate Liqueur on your shopping list, which combines the classic Irish cream with Belgian chocolate. The Baileys website describes this newer flavor as "best served in a chocolate martini, chilled, or as a dessert shot," but if that's not enough for you, there's an even richer Bailey's chocolate liqueur out there.
There's Baileys chocolate liqueur, then there's chocolate luxe
You can always lace your coffee with a bit of Baileys chocolate liqueur, but you can also use it to make plenty of Baileys cocktails. Shake up a classic espresso martini, pour a whipped cream-topped Irish coffee digestif, or serve it with ice in a cold brew negroni. But perhaps you're celebrating a special occasion and want to taste a little more decadence in your drinks. For times like this, you can treat yourself and your guests to a bottle of Baileys shiny, gold-labeled Chocolat Luxe flavor. It has the same chocolate taste, just with more Irish dairy cream and a touch of smokiness.
Some coffee-based cocktails can be on the bitter or basic side, but when Baileys chocolate liqueur is added to the mix, a simple drink can quickly become a complex, dessert-like refreshment. Depending on what types of coffee you're brewing for your next boozy beverage, you can experiment with ratios to figure out how much you should add to really hit that balanced sweet spot. It's easy to see why people add Baileys to Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes in the fall, so this chocolate liqueur should fit right in during the winter months too, when hot cocoa season is at its peak.