Andrew Zimmern Encourages Shoppers To Buy Thanksgiving Turkey Now - Exclusive

Preparation is key when it comes to Thanksgiving. The unspoken rule is that you're supposed to purchase your bird the weekend or a few days before the national holiday. However, Andrew Zimmern claims that there is a much more budget-friendly way to approach buying your turkey. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the "Bizarre Foods" star gave his best tip for your Thanksgiving table: grab your turkey now.

Zimmern told us in September that he is already preparing for the November rush. "I just did my generic ideas of what I want to cook for Thanksgiving," he explained. "The reason that I do that now is when turkeys roll out, and at whatever time they do in November, when they start filling up [in] great quantities, the price is going to be at peak." Zimmern encourages families to purchase whole, frozen, or small turkeys to roast and make gravy to avoid being overwhelmed by the holiday chaos.