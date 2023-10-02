Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Is Receiving The Holiday Treatment
Entertainment is on the menu this holiday season, and Selena Gomez is all set to be our gracious host. After teasing fans with pictures of her in the kitchen weeks ago, People reported that the actress and foodie will be serving her evolving cooking chops with four celebrity chefs during a special new installment of her cooking show, "Selena + Chef." The Food Network will release the four-episode collaboration special, "Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays," on November 30.
The chef lineup for the show includes "Top Chef" alum Eric Adjepong, award-winning chef and former "Top Chef" contestant Claudette Zepeda, celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Symon, and "Iron Chef" winner and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli. Several of Gomez's family members — including her sister Gracie and her grandparents — as well as some friends will be sharing the screen with her. They will learn how to make special dishes including Mexican-style Christmas tamales, classic steak and lobster, and shrimp and banana grits alongside Gomez.
"The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them," Gomez told People. If you've never watched the show before and need to know what to expect from "Selena + Chef," there's no better time to start.
Fans are already excited
Gomez has come a long way since the start of the pandemic, when she started showing off her kitchen skills (or lack thereof, according to those who still don't think she can cook). In the four seasons of "Selena + Chef" that have come out since then, she delighted fans with her kitchen shenanigans, and now fans are looking forward to the holiday special. "I'm so glad Selena + Chef is coming back. I was worried it was not going to be coming back when they announced she would be hosting some Food Network shows," one fan wrote on Reddit. "Home for the holidays [heart] I can't wait to watch it," another fan shared on Twitter.
The holiday special is said to be Gomez's first of two projects with Food Network. It's still unknown if Gomez's cooking show will be green-lit for a fifth season, but in the meantime, the Food Network projects will hopefully fill the void for fans.