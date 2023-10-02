Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Is Receiving The Holiday Treatment

Entertainment is on the menu this holiday season, and Selena Gomez is all set to be our gracious host. After teasing fans with pictures of her in the kitchen weeks ago, People reported that the actress and foodie will be serving her evolving cooking chops with four celebrity chefs during a special new installment of her cooking show, "Selena + Chef." The Food Network will release the four-episode collaboration special, "Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays," on November 30.

The chef lineup for the show includes "Top Chef" alum Eric Adjepong, award-winning chef and former "Top Chef" contestant Claudette Zepeda, celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Symon, and "Iron Chef" winner and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli. Several of Gomez's family members — including her sister Gracie and her grandparents — as well as some friends will be sharing the screen with her. They will learn how to make special dishes including Mexican-style Christmas tamales, classic steak and lobster, and shrimp and banana grits alongside Gomez.

"The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them," Gomez told People. If you've never watched the show before and need to know what to expect from "Selena + Chef," there's no better time to start.