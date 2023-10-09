Don't Cut Up Spuds For Potato Soup — Use Frozen Hash Browns Instead

Especially during soup season, there's nothing quite like coming home after a busy day to a delicious bowl of warming, comforting potato soup. However, making potato soup from scratch can be time-intensive and laborious; a lot of recipes call for hours of simmering plus chopping, dicing, and otherwise prepping your ingredients, from spuds to chives to freshly cooked bacon. Some might even ask you to make your own chicken stock from scratch first, which is a whole other process on its own.

Is there a better way to get your potato soup fix without all the extra work (and without relying on canned soup)? Absolutely — and it all starts with your potatoes. Rather than peeling, dicing, boiling, and simmering your spuds, use a quick and easy shortcut: frozen hash browns. Added to your soup's broth and cream base, frozen hash browns cook quickly and, if you buy cubed hash browns versus shredded, are the perfect size, shape, and texture for a slightly chunky soup with no chopping or peeling required. (Not cooking potato soup specifically? If you're cooking any cream-based soup, frozen hash browns still work well as a surprising soup thickener.)