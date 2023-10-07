Pizza Lava Toast Is The Perfect Snack (Or Quick Meal)

If you've yet to hear of pizza lava toast, it's likely you have not been on social media in the last 5 minutes or so. It's the latest, hottest (in several senses) trend, at least until something new comes along tomorrow. Still, chances are that pizza lava toast still be the kind of thing people claim to be "obsessed" with for at least as long as it takes you to finish reading this –- and even if it does get supplanted by a viral recipe for Spam and beet sorbet, it still makes for a fun and flavorful snack.

What this toast is, is basically an updated version of that mid-century favorite, English muffin pizzas (here's our recipe for these). No English muffins are needed, though, as a simple slice of bread will do. Well, two slices of bread, actually. That's where the "lava" part comes in. On one piece of bread you make a border out of cheese slices, then plop another piece of bread on top. Smush a well in the center of the top slice and fill this with pizza sauce. Put more cheese all over the bread and layer on any pizza toppings you like. Bake it in the oven (not the toaster! unless it's a toaster oven, in which case it should be okay) until both layers of cheese melt, let it cool off for a few minutes, then eat it. How easy is that? (Spoiler: the answer we're looking for is "Very.")