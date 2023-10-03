Coffee Mate Is Still Trying To Make 'Fetch' Happen With Pink Mean Girls Creamer
When Cady Heron told Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls" that the date was October 3, she wasn't just being a helpful classmate — she was declaring a national holiday. As the 2004 cult classic approaches its 20th anniversary, "Mean Girls" fanatics continue to commemorate the third day of October by donning pink shirts, hosting watch parties, and posting a slew of internet memes.
This year, however, fans have even more reason to celebrate, as Nestle revealed that, soon, every day can be October 3 with the help of its forthcoming "Mean Girls"-inspired Coffee mate coffee creamer. In a nod to Karen Smith's famous line, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink," the limited-edition, pink frosting-flavored creamer is Coffee mate's first-ever pink-colored product.
One day before revealing the collaboration, Coffee mate posted a teaser to Instagram that had fans on the edge of their collective seat. "I wonder what flavor it is, if it's Mean Girls creamer—Kalteen bars?" one Instagram user joked. "I'm hoping it's Mean Girls related," said another.
Get in loser, we're going shopping for coffee creamer
If this creamer—which reportedly tastes like a "cake filled with rainbows and smiles"—could talk, it would probably say something like, "I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me, but I can't help it that I'm popular."
Coffee mate's "Mean Girls"-inspired creamer is designed to help you drum up all your favorite "Mean Girls" one-liners over a cup of coffee. "This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit.
Because this Coffee mate creamer won't be available to purchase until January 2024, fans will have to settle for celebrating "Mean Girls" day with a "Mean Girls"-inspired drinking game. Luckily, the creamer's release date comes just in time for the theatrical release of "Mean Girls" The Musical. The limited-edition, pink-frosting flavored creamer will be sold for $4.69 at retailers nationwide.