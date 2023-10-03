Coffee Mate Is Still Trying To Make 'Fetch' Happen With Pink Mean Girls Creamer

When Cady Heron told Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls" that the date was October 3, she wasn't just being a helpful classmate — she was declaring a national holiday. As the 2004 cult classic approaches its 20th anniversary, "Mean Girls" fanatics continue to commemorate the third day of October by donning pink shirts, hosting watch parties, and posting a slew of internet memes.

This year, however, fans have even more reason to celebrate, as Nestle revealed that, soon, every day can be October 3 with the help of its forthcoming "Mean Girls"-inspired Coffee mate coffee creamer. In a nod to Karen Smith's famous line, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink," the limited-edition, pink frosting-flavored creamer is Coffee mate's first-ever pink-colored product.

One day before revealing the collaboration, Coffee mate posted a teaser to Instagram that had fans on the edge of their collective seat. "I wonder what flavor it is, if it's Mean Girls creamer—Kalteen bars?" one Instagram user joked. "I'm hoping it's Mean Girls related," said another.