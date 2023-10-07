Transform Those Frozen Potstickers Into An Easy, Steamy Wonton Soup

Frozen food is seen by over 80% of consumers as being a way to save money and as a way to reduce food waste. But, unless you are well-practiced at making perfect potstickers from frozen, you'll probably waste quite a few. Either you'll undercook the filling, the skins, or some of them will stick to the pot too much, burning on the bottom and tearing open when you try to coax them from the pan. The problem with using frozen potstickers is that you're trying to reheat, steam, and fry at the same time. Depending on your heat source, your pan, your lid, and even the volume of liquid you add, there can be wild variation in how each separate process goes. Take the guesswork out of it by ignoring the name on the packaging and using your pre-packed parcels of goodness to make a hot, satisfying bowl of wonton soup.

To make the best easy frozen potsticker wonton soup, simply boil 2 cups per serving of chicken stock, miso soup, or just water with a pack of your favorite ramen flavoring added. To this soup base, add five or six frozen dumplings and bring it back to a boil. Once it's boiling again, just cook for five to six minutes until the potstickers are cooked through and you're ready to serve! Because the potstickers are stuffed with pre-seasoned fillings, that's enough to make a simple, satisfying soup. But it only takes a few extra stir-ins to make that soup really sing.