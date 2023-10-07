12 Foods You Should Probably Stop Boiling

There was a time when most food could only be prepared in a few ways: fresh, cooked in flames, or boiled. But of course, that was also tens of thousands of years ago, when early humans were first figuring out the basics of primitive cooking. And a lot has obviously changed in that time.

Still, boiling foods does have benefits beyond its basic function of killing harmful illness-triggering microorganisms and parasites — and those good things about the practice carry over to this day. For example, boiling makes some tough or fibrous foods more palatable and easier to chew and digest. It also allows for the extraction of flavors from ingredients like bones, herbs, and spices, enhancing the taste of certain dishes.

Yet at the same time, those pluses tend to be outweighed by the numerous drawbacks that come with dropping something you want to eat into a vat of boiling water. Boiling can leach water-soluble nutrients out of foods, per Healthline. It can also turn some foods tough and others into mush. And perhaps worst of all, most boiled foods end up extremely bland — the ultimate hospital food without any taste. So while you should keep boiling pasta, beans, and rice — and maybe the occasional hard-boiled egg — most other foods are much tastier when cooked in other ways, such as sautéing, roasting, and grilling.

If you're still boiling the dozen foods on this list, it's probably time to stop and move on to a better — and tastier — alternate technique.