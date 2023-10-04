Costco Roast Beef Sandwich Discontinuation Rumors Are Rattling Reddit
Eight months after rolling out what may be one of its more controversial new food court offerings, Costco seems to be rolling it right back again. Normally we'd mourn such a passing, but it seems as if the tolling bell for the store's pricey roast beef sandwich might actually be ringing in some good news. When the sandwich was introduced, it raised a few eyebrows for being sold for a very un-Costco-like $9.99. For this money, what you got was roast beef on a bun -– excuse us, an "artisan roll" –- topped with onions, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, onion relish, mayonnaise, and mustard. No sides, no soda, just the sandwich. While you might pay more for a similar meal, you'd expect to do so at an airport, sports stadium, or restaurant instead of a food court known for its low, low prices.
Now the word comes out from a Redditor employed by Costco that the sandwich is soon to be dropped from the food court lineup, most likely because -– get this –- not enough people have been buying it. Here's where the (potential) good news comes in: If it is possible, as some suspected, that Costco may have been putting out feelers to see whether food court patrons might be ready for more upscale (read: expensive) offerings, it seems it may have gotten its answer. If the retailer interprets this message correctly, it may refrain from introducing similarly-priced items in the near future.
Should you run out and try this sandwich before it goes away?
If you're a Costco food court completist, you may want to check this sandwich off your list, at least if you've got $10 burning a hole in your pocket. If it's nowhere near time for a Costco run or you've let your membership lapse, though, there's no need to feel any FOMO over it. A number of Redditors have tried the roast beef sandwich and posted their reviews on r/Costco and they're a mixed bag. One person found it "atrocious," while others went with milder condemnations such as "not very good" and "underwhelming." There were a few somewhat positive reviews, one calling the sandwich "decent" and another "ok at best," but nobody seemed to find it worth the price, particularly when you can get an entire pizza for the same amount.
So where did Costco go wrong with this sandwich? Let us count the ways ... For one thing, if you're going to be presenting something as a gourmet offering costing over twice the price of other sandwiches on the menu, you might want to make it a little fancy, or at least add a slice of cheese. For another, if you've already received flak over raising the price of a few other food court items, as was the case with the chicken bake going up a buck in 2022, then you really should read the room before deciding the time is right for further price gouging.