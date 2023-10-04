Costco Roast Beef Sandwich Discontinuation Rumors Are Rattling Reddit

Eight months after rolling out what may be one of its more controversial new food court offerings, Costco seems to be rolling it right back again. Normally we'd mourn such a passing, but it seems as if the tolling bell for the store's pricey roast beef sandwich might actually be ringing in some good news. When the sandwich was introduced, it raised a few eyebrows for being sold for a very un-Costco-like $9.99. For this money, what you got was roast beef on a bun -– excuse us, an "artisan roll" –- topped with onions, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, onion relish, mayonnaise, and mustard. No sides, no soda, just the sandwich. While you might pay more for a similar meal, you'd expect to do so at an airport, sports stadium, or restaurant instead of a food court known for its low, low prices.

Now the word comes out from a Redditor employed by Costco that the sandwich is soon to be dropped from the food court lineup, most likely because -– get this –- not enough people have been buying it. Here's where the (potential) good news comes in: If it is possible, as some suspected, that Costco may have been putting out feelers to see whether food court patrons might be ready for more upscale (read: expensive) offerings, it seems it may have gotten its answer. If the retailer interprets this message correctly, it may refrain from introducing similarly-priced items in the near future.