Why Costco's Food Court Prices Are So Low

One of Costco's defining sales pitches is the warehouse chain's low prices, and nowhere is that seen more than at its food court. The company is famous for selling hot 'n ready meals at prices practically unheard of anymore in the food industry. At Costco, you can buy a hotdog and 20-ounce soda for as little as $1.50. The chain's food court sells an entire 18-inch pizza for less than $10.

It all begs the question of why — why are Costco food court prices so low when inflation is driving up prices elsewhere in the industry? With more than 285 million hot dogs produced annually as of 2018, the big box store could make more money by raising prices on its signature combo, but that would betray the promise that the chain has made to its consumers. Costco has built its entire image on a place where customers can get the best deal, and ultimately, the food court is an extension of that image.

It's very much a perk of paying that yearly membership fee to the chain. Having a ready supply of cheap food that shoppers can snack on is a marketing tactic to get consumers to flock to the Costco brand. However, there are other reasons Costco keeps its food prices cheap.