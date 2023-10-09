French Silk Pie Vs Chocolate Cream: What's The Difference?

The beauty of pie lies within its varieties. Chilled, hot, fruity, creamy... The world is full of seriously delicious pies. Depending on the household or bakery, the same pie might be made in slightly different ways. You may have had a chocolate pie before and wondered what exactly it was. Rich in flavor and smooth in texture, it might have had a chocolate pudding or chocolate mousse filling. Maybe it had an Oreo pie crust or a traditional flaky one. Either way, chances are the pie you tried was one of the two most popular chocolate pies: chocolate cream and French silk.

Chocolate cream pie and French silk pie are two classic American pie recipes, and only a few ingredients sets them apart. And yes, despite its European name, the French silk pie is an American creation originating from the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1951. While the French silk pie is very mousse-like, chocolate cream pies are pudding-y to the core. The main thing they have in common? Both are a chocolate lover's dream.