Buttery Mushroom Polenta Recipe
This wonderfully buttery mushroom polenta is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. It's simple, indulgent, comforting, and nutritious — everything you could want in a special dinner! This recipe combines the earthy richness of cremini mushrooms with the warming creaminess of polenta, resulting in a delicious combination of textures and flavors. With ingredients like aromatic garlic, umami-rich soy sauce, fragrant thyme, and rich and nutty parmesan cheese, every bite is full of goodness.
Just a few simple ingredients are required to make this recipe, and it'll be ready to serve up in less than half an hour. The magic happens as you saute cremini mushrooms in flavorful garlic and herbs, enhancing their natural earthiness. This tasty mushroom medley is then spooned over a bed of buttery, cheesy polenta, cooked to perfection in vegetable stock. The result is a velvety, cozy, and super satisfying dish that can work equally well as a main course or side dish.
Gather the ingredients for this buttery mushroom polenta
For the creamy base, ground polenta is first boiled in vegetable stock until smooth and creamy. Once it's cooked, butter and parmesan cheese are stirred through. For the sauteed mushrooms, you'll need olive oil, cremini mushrooms, garlic, soy sauce, thyme, and some salt and pepper to taste.
You'll want to use finely ground polenta (cornmeal) for this recipe. This is the most common form of polenta, perfect for cooking with water or stock until it becomes creamy and smooth. Polenta is incredibly versatile and can be served as a side dish, a base for various toppings, or even used in more complex recipes like lasagna or layered casseroles. Its comforting, grainy texture and mild corn flavor make it a wonderful canvas for a wide range of ingredients and flavors.
Step 1: Heat the vegetable stock
Bring the vegetable stock to a boil in a large saucepan, then reduce the heat to a low simmer.
Step 2: Cook the polenta
Slowly add the polenta, whisking constantly, until incorporated. Let simmer for 15 minutes, whisking frequently.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Fry half of the mushrooms
Add half of the mushrooms and saute until lightly browned, about 6-8 minutes. Set aside.
Step 5: Repeat and add the garlic
Saute the rest of the mushrooms, then add all of the mushrooms back to the pan along with the garlic. Cook for 1 minute.
Step 6: Add the thyme and soy sauce
Add the leaves from the thyme sprigs and the soy sauce. Stir and saute for another minute.
Step 7: Remove polenta from heat
Once the polenta has cooked and thickened, remove it from the heat.
Step 8: Add butter and cheese
Stir the butter and parmesan into the polenta.
Step 9: Plate and serve
Spoon the polenta into serving bowls and top with the mushrooms. Add a few extra thyme leaves for garnish, if desired, and serve.
What are the nutritional benefits of mushroom polenta?
This buttery mushroom polenta has many notable health benefits. Mushrooms are of course a standout ingredient here, adding plenty of nutrition to the dish. They're low in calories but high in essential vitamins (such as B vitamins, including riboflavin and niacin) and minerals (like selenium and potassium). They are also a rare plant source of vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health and supporting the immune system.
Additionally, mushrooms are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help combat oxidative stress and chronic inflammation in the body. These qualities are associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases and support overall well-being.
Polenta, made from ground cornmeal, adds another layer of health benefits. Cornmeal is a good source of complex carbohydrates, providing a steady release of energy. It's also gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.
How do you store leftover mushroom polenta?
Whether you've prepared a large batch or simply have some extra servings, polenta will keep well in the fridge for 3-4 days. First allow the dish to cool to room temperature before transferring it to an airtight container and refrigerating. When you're ready to enjoy your leftover mushroom polenta, simply reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop. Make sure to microwave in short intervals, stirring in between, until it's fully heated through. On the stovetop, add a splash of water or additional stock to maintain a creamy consistency while gently stirring over low-medium heat.
Freezing the polenta is not recommended, as this tends to alter its texture slightly. However, the mushrooms can certainly be frozen. Simply portion into airtight, freezer-safe containers or bags and store for up to 3 months. Make sure to thaw them out in the fridge before reheating.
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 1 cup ground cornmeal (polenta)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 21 ounces cremini mushrooms
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme (leaves only), plus more for garnish, if desired
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
|Calories per Serving
|344
|Total Fat
|14.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|27.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|1,054.0 mg
|Protein
|14.0 g