Buttery Mushroom Polenta Recipe

This wonderfully buttery mushroom polenta is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. It's simple, indulgent, comforting, and nutritious — everything you could want in a special dinner! This recipe combines the earthy richness of cremini mushrooms with the warming creaminess of polenta, resulting in a delicious combination of textures and flavors. With ingredients like aromatic garlic, umami-rich soy sauce, fragrant thyme, and rich and nutty parmesan cheese, every bite is full of goodness.

Just a few simple ingredients are required to make this recipe, and it'll be ready to serve up in less than half an hour. The magic happens as you saute cremini mushrooms in flavorful garlic and herbs, enhancing their natural earthiness. This tasty mushroom medley is then spooned over a bed of buttery, cheesy polenta, cooked to perfection in vegetable stock. The result is a velvety, cozy, and super satisfying dish that can work equally well as a main course or side dish.