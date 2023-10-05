World's Largest Charcuterie Board Takes The Trend To The Extreme
It's difficult to think of a gathering at which a charcuterie board wouldn't be welcome. The quintessential snack tray has seen renewed interest over the past several years, with Instagram accounts created solely to showcase exquisite charcuterie board creations. If it can be imagined it can be made, proof which can be seen with everything from Aldi's mini charcuterie board to 'barkuterie' board varieties, a treat for our four-legged friends. It's no wonder these endlessly customizable meat and cheese spreads are soaring in popularity. Recently, this trend was taken to the extreme.
On October 4, 2023, Boarderie, an online company that specializes in shipping customized charcuterie boards nationwide, decided to take its charcuterie skills up a notch, creating a display so huge it earned the title of Guinness World Records' world's Largest Charcuterie Board. The company was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2022, and also appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2022, in which founders Aaron Menintoff and Rachel Solomon made a deal with Lori Greiner. Greiner congratulated the pair on their feat via video.
According to a press release, the board weighed 769 pounds and contained a 20 by 14-foot array of meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, dried fruits, olives, spreads, and, of course, chocolate. The display was similar to Boarderie's customer-favorite Arte board — just 169 times larger.
The event raised money for charity
The event took place at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, with sponsors Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, The Palm Beaches, The Vineyard House, Rustic Bakery, Dufeck Wood Products, and Atlas Event Rental co-hosting the occasion with Boarderie. Columbus Craft Meats' products were used in the display. "We're thrilled to be a part of this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title, which included more than 300 pounds of our premium cured meats," said Columbus Craft Meats Charcuterie Director, Evan Inada in the press release.
The previous record was 440 pounds, which means that Boarderie's charcuterie board was 369 pounds heavier. After the event concluded, all the food was donated to The Lord's Place in West Palm Beach, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness. There was also an auction to raise money for The Lord's Place, with nearly $10,000 raised from auctioning off the world record certificates.
For those inspired to make their own festive board to celebrate the upcoming holiday, recipe developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert created the perfect Halloween charcuterie board for Mashed, filled with meats, cheeses, and the perfect mix of sweet candies and dips. Unlike the new record-holding version, this board will feed around eight people.