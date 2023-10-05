World's Largest Charcuterie Board Takes The Trend To The Extreme

It's difficult to think of a gathering at which a charcuterie board wouldn't be welcome. The quintessential snack tray has seen renewed interest over the past several years, with Instagram accounts created solely to showcase exquisite charcuterie board creations. If it can be imagined it can be made, proof which can be seen with everything from Aldi's mini charcuterie board to 'barkuterie' board varieties, a treat for our four-legged friends. It's no wonder these endlessly customizable meat and cheese spreads are soaring in popularity. Recently, this trend was taken to the extreme.

On October 4, 2023, Boarderie, an online company that specializes in shipping customized charcuterie boards nationwide, decided to take its charcuterie skills up a notch, creating a display so huge it earned the title of Guinness World Records' world's Largest Charcuterie Board. The company was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2022, and also appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2022, in which founders Aaron Menintoff and Rachel Solomon made a deal with Lori Greiner. Greiner congratulated the pair on their feat via video.

According to a press release, the board weighed 769 pounds and contained a 20 by 14-foot array of meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, dried fruits, olives, spreads, and, of course, chocolate. The display was similar to Boarderie's customer-favorite Arte board — just 169 times larger.