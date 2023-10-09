We Finally Know Why Americans Like To Eat Sweets For Breakfast

When you think of American breakfasts, the first things that come to mind may be bacon and eggs — but there's a whole other side of the plate that's much more iconic than you might think. From fluffy pancakes doused in maple syrup, sugary cereals drowning in milk, pastries smothered in chocolate and glaze, coffees sweetened until the coffee taste is no more, and that glass of fruit juice ripened with sweeteners you don't know about — sweet breakfasts have come to reign supreme in America.

But why is that? While the rest of the world wakes up to savory bowls full of bold flavors or hearty slices of meat, why do we have a morning urge to consume sugars? We might mock the idea of dessert for breakfast, but is America unknowingly indulging in it daily?

While waking up to the smell of cinnamon rolls just seems to be the norm, there's a fascinating history as to why sweets have found a permanent home in our breakfast platter. It's a blend of America's evolving culture and economy, some genius (or sneaky?) marketing, and unfortunately, some misinformation as well. In this list, we compiled the delightful history and a bit of the science behind why Americans prefer to start their day on a sweet note. And who knows, by the end, you might look at your morning waffles in an entirely new light.