20 Café-Quality Breakfast Bakes To Cozy Up Your Autumn

Cool autumn days signal a change in setting for getting together, whether you're settling indoors for coffee and tea with friends or circling around the fire pit for a backyard brunch with the family. The drop in temperature calls for warm spices captured in creative baked goods that have no greater purpose than providing sweet satisfaction. Running out to your neighborhood bakery can cost you more than you're ready to spend in time and money, just to have treats similar to what you could make in your own kitchen. Wouldn't it be nice to have a virtual cookbook filled with simple baked dishes you can throw together quickly and inexpensively to take advantage of the sweet morning moments?

We've gathered a list of our favorite recipes for the best café-quality breakfast bakes to bring the taste of fall to your table. In addition to the usual bakery suspects like muffins and scones, there's also an array of smart savory dishes that help add range to your breakfast table, no matter the occasion. With so many great options to add to your menu, you might find yourself wishing the quick autumn days would last just a little longer.