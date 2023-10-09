The Canned Ingredient That Will Seriously Upgrade Mac And Cheese

Sitting down to enjoy a big ol' bowl of mac and cheese is a ritual worth savoring. Whether you prefer rustling up the boxed stuff or have a go-to recipe you swear by, there's really no wrong way to dig in. And while macaroni and cheese tastes amazing by itself, there's always room to dress it up a bit to infuse your own flair. For example, some pasta lovers swear by seasoning their mac with ground black pepper, cumin, and other potent spices. Others douse theirs in ketchup or hot sauce. However, one of the best ways to enrich a basic bowl of mac and cheese is right inside your pantry. Adding canned tuna to macaroni and cheese offers a pleasantly tangy flavor and a succulent texture to an already delicious meal.

First and foremost, canned tuna instantly injects a burst of umami into the dish. When combined with the creamy cheese sauce, the tuna's savory notes transform the mac and cheese into a complex and satisfying experience. Texture is another dimension where canned tuna shines. The tender, flaky, chunky texture of the tuna contrasts beautifully with the softness of the pasta. Each bite is a delightful interplay of smooth, velvety cheese and the slightly firm tuna.