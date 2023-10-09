Robert Irvine Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Chef Michael Chiarello

Food Network star Michael Chiarello has passed away at the age of 61 after being hospitalized and treated for anaphylaxis. The celebrity food chef's company Gruppo Chiarello announced the news of his passing in a statement that read in part, "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Chiarello's untimely death has saddened fans as well as friends from the food world. Multiple stars have taken to social media to extend their condolences. Fellow Food Network star Robert Irvine was one among them. "A very sad day for me personally and the culinary world. My thoughts and Prayers go out to my family and teammates. RIP my Dear friend you will be sorely missed," he tweeted.

Irvine and Chiarello interacted both on and off the screen. They were fellow contestants in Season 4 of Food Network's "The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs," which premiered in October 2011. The following year, Chiarello attended Irvine's wedding to wrestler Gail Kim and even roasted a whole pig for the newlyweds.