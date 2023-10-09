Chef Michael Chiarello, Former Food Network Star, Has Died

The Emmy Award-winning "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" star chef Michael Chiarello has tragically died at 61. The Food Network star had been admitted to the Valley Hospital in Napa, California, due to anaphylactic shock after being exposed to an unnamed allergen.

In a statement, Chiarello's company Gruppo Chiarello paid homage to the late culinary genius: "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being." the statement said of the Italian-American chef. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

That passion was partly inherited. Chiarello grew up with a family whose members included ranchers, cheese makers, and butchers and dreamed of turning cooking into a career someday. He would realize his dream in a grand way. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, he appeared on shows like "Iron Chef America," "Top Chef," "Best Thing I Ever Made," and "Supermarket Superstar." Throughout his long career as a chef and restaurateur, he worked with and ran more than 10 restaurants.