Cozy Apple Cider Beef Stew Recipe
As the seasons change and cooler weather sets in, there's no better way to cozy up than with a hearty, soul-soothing dinner. This cozy apple cider beef stew is the ultimate warm and comforting meal, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. The recipe marries the rich, savory essence of classic beef stew with a delightful twist of crisp and tangy apple cider. As the cider simmers alongside tender cubes of beef, it adds a subtle richness and sweetness that perfectly complements the savory herbs and vegetables.
With just a few easy-to-follow steps, this recipe is surprisingly simple to prepare. The beef is browned and combined with the other ingredients in one pot, gently simmering away and filling your kitchen with a delightful aroma. This stew is also wonderfully nourishing — packed with protein, fiber-rich vegetables, and a warming broth, it's a complete and wholesome meal that will satisfy both your appetite and your taste buds. When you're ready to serve up the stew, garnish it with some fresh chopped parsley for the perfect burst of herby freshness.
Gather the ingredients for this cozy apple cider beef stew
To make this recipe, you'll first need olive oil and beef stew meat. A little flour, salt, and pepper help build the dish, and you'll also need apple cider, beef broth, rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves. Next, you'll need a diced onion, carrots, celery, and chopped potatoes. Fresh chopped parsley makes a great garnish for the finished dish.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large casserole pot on a high setting.
Step 2: Brown the beef
Add the beef and fry until browned, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Step 3: Add flour, salt, and pepper
Turn the heat down to medium and sprinkle over the flour and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir to coat the beef chunks.
Step 4: Add the cider, broth, and herbs
Add the cider, beef broth, thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and leave to simmer for 1 hour.
Step 5: Add the vegetables
Add the onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes. Stir well, cover the pot, and leave to simmer for another hour.
Step 6: Serve the stew
Serve, optionally garnished with fresh parsley.
Can you make apple cider beef stew in a slow cooker?
You can absolutely adapt our apple cider beef stew recipe for a slow cooker. Start by searing the cubed beef stew meat in a skillet with olive oil until it's browned on all sides. This step is essential to lock in those rich flavors and juices. Next, toss the beef in the flour, salt, and pepper until well coated. Place the coated beef, diced onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes at the bottom of your slow cooker. Add the dried thyme, dried rosemary, and bay leaves, then pour in the apple cider and beef broth. Ensure that the liquid covers all the ingredients adequately. You can always add a little extra water if needed. Set your slow cooker to the low setting and let it simmer for about 6-8 hours or until the beef is fork-tender.
Using a slow cooker for this recipe means you can set it in the morning, go about your day, and return to a house filled with the inviting aroma of a delicious, homemade stew. It's the perfect solution for busy schedules, and also ideal for those who are already thinking about dinnertime in the morning.
How do you store leftover beef stew?
If you plan to consume any leftover stew within a few days, refrigeration is your best option. Allow the stew to cool to room temperature before transferring it to an airtight container. Store it in the refrigerator where it should keep well for up to 3 to 4 days.
If you want to store the stew for later than a few days, you can freeze the leftovers to extend their shelf life. To freeze, first allow the stew to cool completely. Then, portion it into airtight, freezer-safe containers or freezer bags. Frozen beef stew can be stored for up to 3 months.
When you're ready to enjoy your leftover stew, it's important to thaw and reheat it safely. The safest method is to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight. Once thawed, you can reheat it in the microwave or on the stovetop over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally until it's heated through.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound cubed beef stew meat
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 cups apple cider
- 2 cups beef broth
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 1 stick celery, diced
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- Fresh chopped parsley, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|393
|Total Fat
|9.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|71.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|16.4 g
|Sodium
|1,276.8 mg
|Protein
|30.9 g