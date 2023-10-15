Cozy Apple Cider Beef Stew Recipe

As the seasons change and cooler weather sets in, there's no better way to cozy up than with a hearty, soul-soothing dinner. This cozy apple cider beef stew is the ultimate warm and comforting meal, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. The recipe marries the rich, savory essence of classic beef stew with a delightful twist of crisp and tangy apple cider. As the cider simmers alongside tender cubes of beef, it adds a subtle richness and sweetness that perfectly complements the savory herbs and vegetables.

With just a few easy-to-follow steps, this recipe is surprisingly simple to prepare. The beef is browned and combined with the other ingredients in one pot, gently simmering away and filling your kitchen with a delightful aroma. This stew is also wonderfully nourishing — packed with protein, fiber-rich vegetables, and a warming broth, it's a complete and wholesome meal that will satisfy both your appetite and your taste buds. When you're ready to serve up the stew, garnish it with some fresh chopped parsley for the perfect burst of herby freshness.