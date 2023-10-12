Gordon Ramsay's Melted Cheese Hack For Perfectly Juicy Burgers

For decades, Gordon Ramsay has provided home cooks and professional chefs with the tools necessary to take their skills to the next level. When he's not saving struggling business owners on television, he often responds to bizarre TikTok trends or espouses wisdom on how to cook the best burgers or easily cut an avocado. Ramsay's kitchen tips have become an invaluable asset to his loyal followers, though some have lovingly chided the chef for overusing butter in his burger videos.

When it comes to burgers, Ramsay has provided us with recipes that blow store-bought frozen beef patties out of the water. This expertise makes him the perfect mentor for aspiring burger aficionados. In a video shared to TikTok, the master chef gives instructions on how to achieve perfectly melted cheese on a deliciously juicy burger. To follow along with Ramsay's easy stovetop method, place a few slices of your preferred cheese on your burger after cooking it through and flipping, season with a bit of salt and cracked black pepper, place the lid on the pan, and then turn the heat completely off. This allows the pan to steam up a bit, melting the cheese to a wonderfully gooey consistency.