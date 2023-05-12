Gordon Ramsay Is Getting Roasted For Using So Much Butter To Make A Burger

Although Gordon Ramsay is usually the one doing the roasting, his Instagram followers flipped the script when the chef posted a video of himself preparing an Australian wagyu burger with cheese (and approximately five pounds of butter). Ramsay sautéed his onions in butter, cooked his burger patty in butter, fried his egg in butter, and even toasted his bun in butter. With the exception of the burger's sauce and fresh greens, every component was dripping with butter, and Ramsay's fans weren't about to miss an opportunity to call him out.

Several Instagram users left comments along the lines of "You forgot to add butter," and "I don't think you used enough butter," while others wrote that they had a heart attack just watching the burger come together. Another person pointed out that Ramsay had almost certainly overcooked his burger, considering wagyu beef is best at a medium-rare cook. However, in Ramsay's defense, his butter-heavy burger recipe might not be as ridiculous as it might seem to the comment section.