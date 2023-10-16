Skyr Is The Secret Ingredient For Tangier Whipped Cream

Who doesn't love a creamy dessert with a scoop of whipped cream? Home cooks willing to make their own whipped cream should be sure to grab a container of skyr. After all, it's the secret ingredient that amps up the flavor and texture of whipped cream in subtle but delicious ways.

Many people may not be familiar with skyr, an Icelandic creation somewhere between yogurt and fresh cheese (like ricotta). The presence of rennet distinguishes it from the more familiar Greek yogurt, as does the use of skim milk instead of yogurt's full-fat milk.

All you need to do to integrate skyr into whipped cream is, well, whip your cream as usual until it produces stiff peaks. Then, mix in the skyr on low speed. You can vary the amount to your taste and needs, with less skyr making a lighter topping closer to traditional whipped cream and more skyr creating a heavier cream with extra tang and stronger flavor.