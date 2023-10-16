Girl Scout Cookie Snack Collabs, Ranked

Not only are Girl Scout Cookies delicious springtime treats, but they're also a highly profitable business model that other companies are keen to get in on. The effort of bringing beloved flavors from those colorful boxes to other products is an ever-expanding enterprise that seems to know no bounds. Reaching beyond the copycat cookies that are made by name-brand companies, you'll find collaborations with everything from pretzels to protein shakes sold on store shelves and websites around the United States of the Internet.

If Thin Mints and Samoas are good enough to dip in your coffee for breakfast, why shouldn't they have their own breakfast cereal and coffee creamers, too? Actually ... they do. We've uncovered Girl Scout Cookie collaborations with everything from fitness brands to dairy products, then ranked them for sensibility, overall ingenuity, and, of course, flavor. Some are sure winners, while others seem a bit far-fetched.

No matter what sort of companies have come to the table clamoring for a cookie collab with the Girl Scouts, one thing is certain: the opportunities may be sweet, but the resulting products are not all equally inspired.