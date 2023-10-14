Give Cups Of Tea A Creamy Finish With Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk
Sweetened condensed milk is a powerhouse ingredient that's not only versatile but delicious. Condensed milk looks nothing like regular milk — it's a thick, creamy, sweet substance that can sit at room temperature for far longer than its non-condensed alternative. Since it's highly sweetened with sugar, it's often used in dessert elements, like a one-ingredient caramel sauce or chocolate fudge. While condensed milk can be cooked down, you can also eat it straight from the can (though we don't recommend this). Instead of drinking it plain, a touch can be added to your cup of tea for a surprisingly sweet twist.
Whether you drink tea first thing in the morning, as a midday snack, or as a bedtime treat, adding in some condensed milk will change the game. Just like adding sugar to coffee, a dollop of condensed milk will sweeten the tea. It also adds creaminess and richness, much like a splash of heavy cream or half-and-half. While condensed milk can be used in both hot and iced tea applications, it's often used to make Thai iced tea.
Make condensed-milk creamer
A simple Thai iced tea recipe only calls for black tea, water, and condensed and evaporated milk. The condensed milk provides the necessary sweetness and creaminess to unsweet tea. Thai tea is traditionally consumed as a hot beverage in the morning, alongside some fried pastries. In the mid-afternoon, when temperatures and humidity soar, the drink is served over ice for a cold, refreshing treat. Since the drink is fairly sweet, some people prefer to cut the condensed milk with a splash of regular milk to keep the creamy consistency.
If you're a fan of enjoying your Starbucks coffee or tea with sweet cream, you may be surprised to learn you can make it yourself with condensed milk. Instead of pouring condensed milk directly into your tea, mix it with some vanilla and half-and-half for an extra creamy sweetener. Even if you're not a tea drinker, condensed milk or sweet cream will taste just as delicious in a cup of coffee. Since it's unlikely you'll use an entire can of condensed milk for your tea, you can easily save it for up to one month if wrapped tightly and stored in the fridge.