Give Cups Of Tea A Creamy Finish With Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk

Sweetened condensed milk is a powerhouse ingredient that's not only versatile but delicious. Condensed milk looks nothing like regular milk — it's a thick, creamy, sweet substance that can sit at room temperature for far longer than its non-condensed alternative. Since it's highly sweetened with sugar, it's often used in dessert elements, like a one-ingredient caramel sauce or chocolate fudge. While condensed milk can be cooked down, you can also eat it straight from the can (though we don't recommend this). Instead of drinking it plain, a touch can be added to your cup of tea for a surprisingly sweet twist.

Whether you drink tea first thing in the morning, as a midday snack, or as a bedtime treat, adding in some condensed milk will change the game. Just like adding sugar to coffee, a dollop of condensed milk will sweeten the tea. It also adds creaminess and richness, much like a splash of heavy cream or half-and-half. While condensed milk can be used in both hot and iced tea applications, it's often used to make Thai iced tea.