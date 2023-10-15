It's A Mistake To Pick Up Pre-Ground Peppercorns

Black pepper is a quintessential spice that you should be reaching for just as often as you reach for salt. While black pepper is used mostly in savory dishes, like to crust meat or to enhance the flavor of sauces, it can also be used in sweet applications. Like many spices, you can purchase pre-ground peppercorns, but just because you can buy something doesn't mean you should. Pre-ground pepper is just peppercorns that have been crushed up and packaged. While it may be easier to pour and measure, the benefits pretty much stop there.

The real reason you should be using fresh ground peppercorns is the flavor. When pepper is freshly ground, either in a pepper mill or mortar and pestle, the pepper's natural fruitiness and spicy, sharp taste become more pronounced. Its sharp flavor actually helps us taste other food more strongly, due to the pepper's ability to stimulate our salivary glands. Pre-ground pepper also loses its flavor strength over time, while whole peppercorns can stay fresh anywhere from one to three years if stored correctly. The only thing you'll need for fresh peppercorns is a pepper grinder, which you probably already have in your pantry.