McDonald's Halloween Buckets Are Returning (But Not Soon Enough)

When McDonald's decided to resurrect its Halloween Pails in 2022 after a long absence, adults and kids old enough to remember the spooky Happy Meal buckets were thrilled. But whether they'd get one for themselves or younger children to enjoy was another matter to debate. All that mattered was that McGoblin, McPunk'n, and McBoo were back to contain our Happy Meals. It seems McDonald's got the message, and has announced the return of the pails again for 2023.

This year's Halloween Bucket Happy Meals will feature an orange Skeleton, a white Mummy, a green Monster, and the iconic purple Vampire, which was one of the original Boo Buckets. But strangely enough, McDonald's press release reveals the new line of Boo Buckets aren't even being released until October 17 — just two weeks before Halloween. Many fans wondered how they were being rolled out and if there would be time to collect all four.

"Only if they had the dates of each release of each bucket and/or the locations because last year they said they ran out or they sold out while the staff was holding them and or selling them higher," complained a Boo Bucket fan in an Instagram post by Snackolator. "Anyone know how McDonald's rolls these things out? Like a different one every week or what?" said another.