French Vs Irish Onion Soup: What's The Difference?

There are many reasons to be a fan of soup. A soup can provide warmth and have that savory taste that makes it such an enduring comfort food. It soothes and relaxes, encouraging you to be mindful while eating. And it is an effortless way to fuel your body with nutrients.

Onion soup, for example, is packed with goodness. It provides vitamin C, vitamin B6, fiber, and antioxidants. Some claim that the immune-boosting properties of onion soup may help keep you healthier during the cold and flu season.

But not all onion soup is the same. Arguably, the most popular type is French onion soup. Another favorite is English onion soup. But did you realize there is also an Irish onion soup? If you enjoy onion soup for its comfort food qualities, Irish onion soup is a dish that deserves your attention. There are fundamental differences in the recipe, such as the type of alcohol and cheese used, that may make it even more craveable and satisfying than French onion soup.