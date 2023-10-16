How To Clean A Tea Kettle For Fresher Brews

Cleaning the tea kettle is one of those kitchen chores that can often fall by the wayside, even for daily tea drinkers. But keeping your kettle clean and fresh can be an underrated key to better cups — and even easy weeknight dinners. Fortunately, it's relatively fast and easy to do.

The first step in cleaning your tea kettle is called descaling, or removing built-up deposits of minerals present in most water, especially the hard variety. To do so, fill the kettle halfway with water and fill the rest with a mildly acidic solution like white vinegar or lemon juice. Bring this to a boil, then let cool before rinsing and scrubbing with a sponge and dishwashing liquid. Those who need some extra scrubbing power for issues like burnt spots can also use a bit of baking soda — a mildly abrasive, natural cleaning product. Rinse the kettle clean, and then fill it with clean water before boiling a final time to remove any remaining cleaning product or mineral buildup.

Depending on how often you're using your kettle and the type of water you put in it, you should repeat this process every one to three months. However, you can avoid a great deal of cleaning by simply rinsing and drying your kettle between uses.