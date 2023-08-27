Your Tea Kettle Is The Secret Ingredient For Weeknight Dinners

When thinking of kettles, most minds immediately jump to cups of tea and coffee. While it's still a useful tool for preparing beverages, kettles are relatively underutilized when it comes to cooking.

Kettles, especially of the electric variety, can save a lot of time in preparing weeknight dinners — whether it's for a household of one or a family with a lot of hungry kids. Boiled eggs and oatmeal are fine if you need quick nutrition before running out the front door in the morning. You can also use a kettle to prepare a cup of noodles for a quick lunch. However, kettles have way more potential than that.

The key to using a kettle is having the right dishes in mind. It's best to look for ones that can be cooked with only boiling water, much like the instant cup lunches enjoyed around the world for generations. There are other Asian noodle recipes that can be cooked with only a tea kettle, as well.