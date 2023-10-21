Roasted Butternut Squash And Goat Cheese Quiche Recipe
Have you ever tried pairing the comforting flavors of autumn with the creamy richness of goat cheese? Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for roasted butternut squash and goat cheese quiche. This delightful dish celebrates the earthy sweetness of roasted butternut squash, perfectly complemented by the tangy notes of goat cheese. With a buttery, flaky crust as its foundation, this quiche is a savory sensation that will grace your table with warmth and sophistication. Topalu notes, "I especially love this recipe for a breakfast/brunch spread."
Whether you're hosting a weekend brunch, enjoying a casual gathering, or simply craving a homemade treat, this quiche offers a symphony of flavors and textures that will leave your taste buds singing. And despite its sophisticated appearance, let's not forget how quiche can be a brilliant weeknight dinner option since it packs a variety of tastes and nutrients into one convenient crust. Follow along as Topalu guides you through the simple steps to create a culinary masterpiece that's as visually stunning as it is delicious.
Gather your roasted butternut squash and goat cheese quiche ingredients
To make this recipe, you can start by gathering your ingredients. You will need butternut squash, rosemary, olive oil, salt, pepper, prepared pie dough, and goat cheese. For the egg mixture, you will need heavy cream, eggs, and whole milk.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 2: Season the squash
Toss the butternut squash together with the rosemary, olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 3: Roast the squash
Spread out the squash on the baking sheet and roast in the oven for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through.
Step 4: Roll out the pie dough
On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the pie dough to a 12-inch circle.
Step 5: Press the dough into the pie dish, and chill
Transfer the dough to a 9-inch pie dish. Tuck the excess dough underneath the edges of the pan and use your fingers to flute the edges of the crust, or simply press the edges with a fork if you prefer. Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill.
Step 6: Reduce the oven temperature
Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
Step 7: Par-bake the crust with weights
Cover the crust with parchment paper and fill the center with dried beans or pie weights. Place into the oven and par-bake for 20-25 minutes.
Step 8: Remove the weights
Remove the parchment paper and weights. Place the pie dish onto a baking sheet.
Step 9: Whisk the quiche filling
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, heavy cream, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 10: Add the squash and goat cheese to the pie crust
Place the roasted squash into the par-baked pie crust. Crumble the goat cheese over the squash.
Step 11: Pour in the egg mixture and bake
Pour the egg mixture over the squash and cheese until the crust is filled. Place the baking sheet holding the quiche into the oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until the center is set. (If the edges are browning too quickly, you may need to place a pie shield or tent the edges with a few sheets of aluminum foil to prevent burning.)
Step 12: Remove from oven and cool
Let quiche cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.
How can I customize a squash and goat cheese quiche?
Quiche is incredibly versatile, making it easy to customize to suit your taste preferences and dietary restrictions. For starters, feel free to change up the crust. Choose whole wheat for a more nutritious twist, or use a gluten-free crust if you have sensitivities or allergies. As for the filling, Topalu says "you may swap out the goat cheese with a favorite kind of shredded cheese or use another type of squash instead of the butternut squash." We'd recommend shredded mozzarella cheese because of its ability to melt and zucchini for a pop of color.
If you want to substitute other veggies in place of the butternut squash, we'd recommend adding things like spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or asparagus. Want to add some meat? Incorporating cooked bacon, ham, sausage, or even smoked salmon can add extra protein. Feel free to add spices and herbs to fit your liking; basil, thyme, rosemary, nutmeg, and paprika all offer their own unique aroma. Want a touch more flavor? Feel free to add sauces like a dollop of pesto, Dijon mustard, or even hot sauce for a kick!
What can I pair with a squash and goat cheese quiche?
Not sure what to serve with this quiche? Pairing the flavors of roasted butternut squash and goat cheese with complementary side dishes can enhance your eating experience. Topalu says, "This roasted butternut squash and goat cheese quiche can be paired with a light and airy salad." The acidity of dressed fresh greens balances out the richness of the quiche.
What kind of salad would work best here? A tangy coleslaw with cabbage and carrots could offer a pleasant contrast in flavors and textures, with crunch and brightness to counteract the creamy quiche. To match the fall flavors of this dish, you could prep a crunchy broccoli salad recipe with chopped apples, dried cranberries, and apple cider vinaigrette. With all of that on your plate, all you need is a side of fresh bread or rolls to round out the meal.
- 4 cups cubed butternut squash
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, divided
- 1 prepared pie dough
- 3 eggs
- ¾ cup whole milk
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- 4 ounces goat cheese
|Calories per Serving
|246
|Total Fat
|17.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|106.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|433.7 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g