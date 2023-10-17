Liquid Steak Shots Deliver A Meaty Taste – No Carving Knives Required
Shots of alcohol that taste like something else entirely are nothing new. Fruity vodka or raspberry liqueur mixed with hazelnut liqueur tastes just like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while a pumpkin pie shot made with amaretto, Irish cream, and cinnamon schnapps might be just the thing for Thanksgiving with your extended family. What you don't normally see, however, are shots that taste like savory food, but we understand that some people may want to experience a delicious meal without having to involve any cutlery, which is where a liquid steak shot comes in.
You read that right. In the wide world of alcohol and spirits, someone decided to figure out which ingredients combine together to create a drinkable ribeye. In fact, there's more than one recipe out there for this savory shooter. The simplest version involves adding a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce to Bacardi 151 Proof rum, though since Bacardi discontinued this potent liquor in 2016, regular rum will have to do. Not a rum person? Fear not. Another version for the liquid steak shot involves taking a still very much available shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey followed by a chaser of Worcestershire sauce and a bite into a lemon wedge covered in salt and pepper. Bottoms up?
Liquid steak shots aren't for everybody, but they do have fans
Liquid steak shots probably won't outshine the food even at the worst steakhouse in America, but there have actually been a surprising number of positive reactions to the savory drink when it has whiskey as its base, which makes sense considering that steak is one of the best foods to pair with the spirit due to its rich and smokey flavor.
TikTok creator @good_lord_gatsby mixed his Jameson whiskey with a little Worcestershire sauce and drank the shot out of a salt and pepper-rimmed shot glass. "That's actually pretty good," he said, noting that rimmed glass is "brilliant."
Bartender Haley Sandman tried the version that involves an entire shot of whiskey followed by Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice chasers and was pleasantly surprised. "That really tastes like steak," she told her TikTok followers. "Like I probably wouldn't ever do this again, but that's pretty good."
The rum version, on the other hand, doesn't seem quite as popular. TikTok creator @coreyw.king shared simply, "That's gross, it's really gross" before giving the shot a rating of 0/10.
Despite how off-putting a liquid steak shot may sound, it ultimately seems this may be one of those "don't knock it 'til you try it" scenarios — though we're not sure if we'd advise anybody to order it while dining at a swanky steakhouse. This one is probably better left to your home bar.