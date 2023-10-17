Liquid Steak Shots Deliver A Meaty Taste – No Carving Knives Required

Liquid steak shots probably won't outshine the food even at the worst steakhouse in America, but there have actually been a surprising number of positive reactions to the savory drink when it has whiskey as its base, which makes sense considering that steak is one of the best foods to pair with the spirit due to its rich and smokey flavor.

TikTok creator @good_lord_gatsby mixed his Jameson whiskey with a little Worcestershire sauce and drank the shot out of a salt and pepper-rimmed shot glass. "That's actually pretty good," he said, noting that rimmed glass is "brilliant."

Bartender Haley Sandman tried the version that involves an entire shot of whiskey followed by Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice chasers and was pleasantly surprised. "That really tastes like steak," she told her TikTok followers. "Like I probably wouldn't ever do this again, but that's pretty good."

The rum version, on the other hand, doesn't seem quite as popular. TikTok creator @coreyw.king shared simply, "That's gross, it's really gross" before giving the shot a rating of 0/10.

Despite how off-putting a liquid steak shot may sound, it ultimately seems this may be one of those "don't knock it 'til you try it" scenarios — though we're not sure if we'd advise anybody to order it while dining at a swanky steakhouse. This one is probably better left to your home bar.