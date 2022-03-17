The Best Foods To Pair With Whiskey, According To The Experts At Jameson - Exclusive

Jameson Irish Whiskey is arguably one of the most popular and well known whiskey flavors out there. Its smooth, bold flavor begs to be paired with equally decadent foods. According to Brand Director Kelly Suhr, the company's culinary experts say "Jameson Original is actually perfect for pairing with cheese and charcuterie boards." Suhr explains that the "gamey flavor of cured meats and cheeses ... pairs really beautifully with the smooth, spicy nutty flavor notes of Jameson Original." Not mention, a snack board is a "great opportunity" for a delicious, and super simple snack "if you're gathering with family and friends"

If you want to take things up a notch, Suhr mentioned that "steaks also go really well with whiskeys, with the spicy undertones." Next time you're planning to open a nice bottle, go ahead and go all out with some nice cuts of beef, and enjoy how the sharp spice notes cut through the meat's (ideally) fatty flavors. The same logic applies if you're opting for a lighter whiskey blend, like Jameson Caskmates IPA. Suhr suggests pairing "pizzas or salty ham" with the "more bright, floral, crisp" notes in the whiskey.

At the end of the day, it's about balancing flavor notes — and you can't go wrong indulging in salty, buttery, meaty treats when you have a glass of clean, smooth, smoky Irish whiskey like Jameson. Suhr also made sure to note that there is "a whole variety of different suggestions and cocktail pairings and food pairings on the [Jameson] website, if you're looking for some [more] inspiration."

