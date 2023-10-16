We All Bought Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream As A Joke, Right? Well, It's Back Anyway

Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream may have turned a few heads when it first came out in 2021, but it likely turned more than a few stomachs, too. Some brave souls probably bought cartons on a dare, or perhaps as gag gifts, but it's unlikely anyone has been clamoring for Kraft or its ice cream-making accomplice Van Leeuwen to bring this flavor back from the dead. Those two partners in food crime, however, are granting the wish no one made by re-releasing their Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream once more.

If you didn't get in on the joke the first time around, you should be able to find Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream at your local Walmart. It will be available through December 26 or until it sells out, unlikely as that may seem now that the novelty factor has arguably worn off for many — this is, after all, the third time the ice cream has been introduced to the market. Even if the first distribution was an extremely limited one, everyone who wanted to try it probably already did so last year.