How To Reheat Pancakes For A Breakfast Revival

It's the prefix of pancakes that really buries the lede. Eating cake for breakfast? OK, Marie Antoinette, but we all know your decadent lifestyle will catch up to you in the end. But freshly cooked pancakes are always a welcome addition to the breakfast table, but making fresh batter daily would mean significant sleep sacrifices that, for most of us, outweigh the benefits.

The good news is that properly stored, pancakes can be reheated to perfection in just a few minutes, with minimal clean-up. It's simply a case of scaling up your special occasion batch of batter so that you've got plenty of extras to put away for later use. Pancakes will stay at peak quality for up to two months in the freezer but have no specific time limit if kept at zero degrees. The even better news is once you've got your routine down, you can make even more fresh pancakes and freeze them. Of course, you don't have to freeze pancakes to reheat them, they'll last up to five days in the fridge, so you can make a week's worth if you want.

The possibilities for reheating vary. You can use a toaster, air fryer, microwave, oven, and of course, a pan. However, not all these methods are equal. Some stalwart devices can ruin all of your hard prep work, but plenty of others pump out reheated pancakes that are as good, if not better than, the fresh ones.